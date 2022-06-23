Nigerian Troops Intercept Vehicle Loaded With Explosives - Official

22 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

The incident occurred in Obudu, Cross River State, the army said.

The Nigerian Army said its troops on Tuesday intercepted a vehicle loaded with explosive devices, guns and ammunition in Obudu, Cross River State.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, said the troops found the explosive devices in a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA.

He did not, however, provide the identity or number of persons involved in the incident.

"Troops of 13 Brigade operating under command of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, ladened with assorted ammunition while en route Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River State," the statement said.

"Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base, Amana, attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint, but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off. The driver's recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby, immobilising it.

"A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition."

The army said military uniforms and kits were also recovered from the car.

