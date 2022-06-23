Nigeria: 1,000 Benefit From Free Health Outreach in Abuja Community

Over 1,000 residents of Kado community in the Life Camp area of Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have benefitted from a free medical outreach organised by Teen Ambassadors Foundation (TAF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Specifically, the residents received treatments for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, hypertension, diabetes, skin diseases, treatment and vaccination for Hepatitis B and C, as well as medication for pelvic inflammatory diseases.

Many medical personnel: doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists, were on hand to render services to the suburb.

In his remarks at the outreach, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of TAF, Mr Paul Adiwu, said his passion to assist the poor and needy was the motivation for the exercise.

He said it was the second of such intervention by the organisation, adding that the gesture would be taken to the 36 states of the federation.

One of those who benefited was a child with Down syndrome whose mother, Chinyere Donatus, expressed gratitude to the foundation.

Similarly, the Village Head of Kado, Chief Danlami Audu, expressed appreciation to the foundation, calling on all public spirited individuals to also embrace humanitarian services.

On his part, the Commissioner of the FCT in the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Hon Dalhatu Musa, commended the foundation for helping the needy and the vulnerable, noting that government alone could not satisfy the medical needs of the masses.