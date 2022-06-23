Nigeria: INEC Bows to Pressure, Extends Voters' Registration By 60 Days

Against the backdrop of public outcry, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has agreed to extend the ongoing Continuous Voters' Registration (CVR) exercise by 60 days.

Earlier, the House of Representatives had last Wednesday urged INEC to extend the deadline for the continuous voter registration by an extra 60 days from June 30, 2022, to enable more Nigerians to register.

The Commission on Tuesday, assured Nigerians that the commission will comply with the court order to extend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration to June 30.

The exercise, which was meant to end in June 2022 was greeted by calls to extend the CVR exercise.

Generally, there has been an increase in numbers of people flooding various voters' registration centers across the country.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had stopped the electoral body from ending the exercise until all eligible voters had been registered.

But, on Wednesday, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Aishatu Jibril Dukku, while briefing lawmakers told members during a plenary session that the Commission had agreed to extend the CVR to 60 days.

"The Committee held a meeting with INEC yesterday (Tuesday) and they agreed to extend the CVR, all our resolutions were approved," she said.

The House of Representatives also called on the Commission to deploy additional staff and voter registration machines across the country to meet the objective.