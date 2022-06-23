Nigeria: Tambuwal Nominates 3 As Commissioners, Reinstates Chief of Staff, Six Others

22 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has submitted names of Hon. Bashir Mohammed Lambara, Hon. Abubakar Dange and Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa to the state House of Assembly (SOHA) for consideration to be appointed as members of the state executive council.

Governor also submitted to the Assembly names of six of his former Commissioners for reappointment as Commissioners.

The names of the new commissioners are, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), Hon. Bashir Gidado, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu and Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad.

The Governor also reinstates his former Chief of Staff, Alhaji Mukhtar Magori who also voluntarily resigned to participate in party primaries.

All the seven former members of the state executive council voluntarily resigned from their positions in April to seek for elective political offices in line with the provisions of Section 84 (12) of the new Electoral Act which seek all political appointees seeking elective offices to resign before participating in any political party primaries they intend to participate.

