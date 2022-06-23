Nigerian Military to Compulsorily Retire 'Disgruntled, Unmotivated' Soldiers, Officers

"Consequently, on the identification of disgruntled or unmotivated personnel Services are advised to take steps to compulsorily discharge or retire such personnel in line with extant laws."

The leadership of the Nigerian military has ordered the compulsory retirement of all 'disgruntled or unmotivated personnel' in the army, navy and air force.

This was disclosed in a memo by the Defence Headquarters, according to PRNigeria.

The memo was signed by MB Nagenu, a Rear Admiral, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Leo Irabor.

PRNigeria quotes the memo as stating that the disgruntled and unmotivated officers and soldiers no longer exhibit a high level of undivided loyalty, and the presence of mind required for military operations.

"In view of the above, deployments of such personnel do not benefit the Services and are in fact counter-productive.

"Consequently, on the identification of disgruntled or unmotivated personnel Services are advised to take steps to compulsorily discharge or retire such personnel in line with extant laws," the memo states.

Nigerian soldiers are fighting on many fronts and have been deployed to over 30 of Nigeria's 36 states, senior military officials had told PREMIUM TIMES.

Apart from fighting Boko Haram in the North-east, the military is also leading the battle against armed bandits in the North-west, separatists in the South-east and other armed groups in the North-central and South-south of the country.

There have been reports of low morale among some soldiers who have complained of inadequate equipment to fight against the armed groups.

