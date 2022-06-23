Kenya: Supreme Court Registrar Says Sonko Filed Impeachment Appeal in Time

22 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The Registrar of the Supreme Court Letizia Wachira has confirmed the appeal challenging decisions by the High Court and Court of appeal to uphold Mike Sonko's impeachment as Nairobi Governor was filed within stipulated period.

She said contrary to the affidavit filed by the Nairobi County Governor Anne Kananu to the effect that the appeal was failed out of time, the matter was filed within statutory timeframes.

Wachira, in response to a bid by the County Assembly and Governor to challenge the appeal, affirmed that the ICT department confirmed the filing.

She averred that the contention by Kananu and County Assembly does not hold water.

The appeal was lodged on April 4, 2022.

Sonko, who is seeking the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on a Wiper ticket, has vowed to pursue the decision of IEBC Dispute Resolution committee dismissing his complaint against Mombasa Returning Officer who declined to receive his nomination documents on grounds that he was impeached as Nairobi County Governor.

Sonko noted his impeachment appeal was still active before the Supreme Court hence the decision to bar him on impeachment grounds was faulty.

