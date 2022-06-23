Kenya: Social Media on Fire After Young Kenyan Called Wangari Maathai 'That Shawry for the Forest'

Nairobi — If you told anyone that the word "shawry for the forest" would be used to ever describe Nobel Peace Prize Wangari Maathai in 2022, they would have taken it as bluff, others would actually be offended on her behalf.

But behold that same word which means an attractive young woman has now been used to describe the hailed activist. Some consider the term condescending and pejorative.

In a video that has gone viral, a young man who was being interviewed by a social media influencer described Maathai as ' that shawry for the forest' when asked to name the first Kenyan woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

This has made the social media awash in disbelief that the respected environmental activist revered can be referred as a shawry, which is an American slang.

"Who is the first woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize in Kenya?" the interviewer asked.

"In Kenya, it's the shawry for the forest, anaitwa? (who is she called?)... ..Wangari Maathai " he answered while laughing.

Maathai was beaten and jailed for her protests against President Daniel Arap Moi's government, including its plans to build a 60-storey government building in the middle of Uhuru Park in central Nairobi.

She's survived jail, beatings, and endless death threats to help topple government decisions, save Kenya's forests, and bring hope to countless women and children.

Kenyans on social media expressed diverse opinions on the viral video with some questioning what children are taught in schools if not legends who have created an impact in the society and that tremendously set the foundation for future generations.

