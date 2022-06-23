Malawi: Spc Moves in to Implement Chakwera's Directives On Sattar List

Secretary to President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba says her office is moving swiftly to implement President Dr Lazarus Chakwera's directives issued on Tuesday to stem graft.

Zamba said this on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a media briefing.

Among others, the President directed the SPC to work with controlling officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to discipline wrongdoers who failed to do due diligence and provide checks and balances as regards to Sattar's companies and contracts.

Further, the SPC was directed to make sure Chairperson of PPDA John Suzi Banda is excused from his official duties using appropriate legal instruments related to statutory bodies.

On the same directive, she has been told to work with relevant service commission to effect similar measures with respect to the other implicated public servants who do not report to the President.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe, Zamba said her Office is in process of implementing these directives with speed.

She however, said her office will only act on those that have been mentioned as the other names have not been made public.

During the address to the nation on Tuesday, President Chakwera withheld delegated duties to the Vice President Saulos Chilima because he is suspected to have benefitted from the wrongful contracts.