Uganda: Rubongoya Threatened Health Minister Aceng, Says Police

22 June 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police have said National Unity Platform, Lewis Rubongoya has been arrested over his actions in relation to threatening violence during the Omoro by-election.

Rubongoya was on Wednesday afternoon arrested together with his driver, Agaba Godwin Joseph and detained at Nateete Police Station .

"We have arrested Lewis Rubongoya on allegations of threatening violence. It is alleged that on May, 26, 2022 may at around mid- day while in Omoro County Mr Rubongoya using motor vehicle reg. no.UAS 490Z Toyota land cruiser white in colour threatened Hon. Acheng Ruth vide Omoro SD reference 19/26/5/2022,"Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said in a brief statement.

He said the NUP Secretary General will soon be transferred to Omoro where the offence happened.

