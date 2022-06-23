Nigeria: Soldier's Wife, Other Residents Abducted in Fresh Kaduna Attack

Seven people, including the wife of a military officer, have been kidnapped at Keke A and Keke B areas of New Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack, according to residents of the area, started around 11pm on Tuesday and lasted for one hour.

A resident of Keke A, who pleaded anonymity, said at least three persons were kidnapped in the area.

The source said the bandits targeted a big house in the area.

"The bandits came around 11pm. I think their main target was a big house at Keke A. The house belongs to a military officer, but at the time of the attack, the officer was not at home, so the kidnappers broke into the house and picked his wife."

"They also kidnapped another man who is the immediate neighbour of the military officer, in fact, the neighbour was picked alongside his eight-year old daughter, but they dropped the daughter when her mother continued shouting on top of her voice.

"I think it was at the point they started shooting sporadically to scare away people who might think of coming to their aid and while all that was happening, another man who was just returning home in his car ran into the kidnappers. He was the third person that was taken away," the source said.

The source also said that many people who were still outside, including neighborhood shop operators, fled to avoid being kidnapped.

"As of this morning, we saw many shoes on the ground and we became scared that those must be the shoes of the people kidnapped. But, one of the people who escaped the attack told us the shoes belong to those who ran away," the source added.

However, a resident of Keke B confirmed to our correspondent that a man., his wife and two of their house maids were also kidnapped.

He said, "I was just returning home and I was taking a bath when I started hearing gunshots. I later learnt that a man, his wife and two of their house girls were kidnapped in Keke B.

"I was so terrified. I just got out of the bathroom abruptly and switched-off all the lights inside my house. The gunshots were so close; it was like the bandits were inside my compound."

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Jalige, said he would get back to our correspondent but he had not done so at the time of filing this report.