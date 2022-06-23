Liberia: MICAT Boss Welcome Praises From Liberia's Partners

Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie has hailed the recent statement by Liberia's International partners which positively appraises the state of the country's democracy, making particular reference to the "orderly" manner in which the government and people have handled contentious election matters.

The Minister said the statement by the group, which includes the embassies of the U.S., EU, Great Britain, Sweden, as well as the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator and ECOWAS, is further testament of the commitment of the Weah Administration to upholding peace and the rule of law. He said the Liberian leader has dedicated himself to solidifying democracy in the country, while guaranteeing fundamental rights and freedoms.

The partners, in a joint statement issued on June 13, 2022, commended the National Elections Commission for the "professional way" in which it has managed recent elections. "Liberia has a positive track record of mainly peaceful elections", the statement said, while urging all parties to eschew violence and also "avoid making statements that could further increase tension in the upcoming Lofa County senatorial by-election".

Minister Rennie said while the government remains tolerant to criticism and dissent, it will not hesitate to hold accountable anyone who engages in acts that undermine the peace of the nation. He thanked the partners for recognizing the progress the country is making in the consolidation of democratic tenets and precepts, and assured them of the Government's resolve to make continuous improvements.