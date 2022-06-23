Uganda: Inaugural Frank Kalimuzo Memorial Lecture On Today At Makerere

The inaugural Frank Kalimuzo Memorial Lecture at Makerere University is slated for today. It will held in the Yusuf Lule Central Teaching Facility.

Kalimuzo was the first indigenous Vice Chancellor of Makerere University. He was killed by Idi Amin in 1972.

The lecture, to be held under the theme: "Remembering Frank Kalimuzo: Lessons for Universities in Cultivating a Culture of Service and Distinguished Leadership", is part of the university's activities to commemorate 100 years of service.

Prof Joy Kwesiga, the Vice Chancellor of Kabale University will deliver the keynote address which will be discussed by a panel that will include Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the former prime minister of Uganda.

For its first journey of 60years, Makerere University was predominantly under the leadership and management of the Colonial masters.

Then Makerere University was under the East African University arrangement, with the University of Nairobi and the University of Dar-es-Salam as constituent colleges.

The white dominance soon started to give way in 1964, with the appointment of Prof. Yusuf Kironde Lule as the first black Principal of Makerere University College.

The appointment of Prof. Lule, paved the way for Ugandan academics like Kalimuzo in 1970 when he was appointed by the then president, Dr. Apollo Milton Obote to become the first Vice-Chancellor of the newly formed Makerere University away from the colonial and white man control.

In his brief tenure as the first Vice-Chancellor, courses like Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Forestry, Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Technology, were added to the university's curriculum.

In 1972, Kalimuzo was picked up by security personnel and was never seen alive again.

Esther Kalimuzo, the widow, will be the guest of honour.