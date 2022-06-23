Ghana: Central Region Needs Strategic Programmes for Devt

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, has called for the adoption of Central Regional programmes towards the transformation of the region.

She indicated that the region should move beyond the current level of development at all levels.

"The narrative of Central Region being among the poorest in the country should change," she said.

Mrs Assan made the call at the launching of Central Region Expo 2022 being organised by the Central Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

The programme which would be held from July 23 to 30, has the theme: "Promoting trade, tourism and investments in the Central Region-Challenges, prospects and solutions."

Over 500 exhibitors would be expected to participate in the one week fair, designed as part of the regional development strategy and transformational agenda.

The Central Expo coincides with the "Beyond the Return" beingorganisedby the Ghana Tourism Authority and Panafest and Emancipation celebrations by the Panafest Secretariat.

All the 23 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) would be expected to showcase their investment potentials at the programme.

MrsAssan further called on all to work together in positioning the region to the next level, saying; "We are determined to carry every one along."

"We want everybody to be part of the new regional development strategy," she said.

She said the commitment to change the narrative regarding the region's development was on course.

She indicated the commitment of the Regional Coordinating Council in supporting the promotion of effective business strategy to ensure the industrialisation of the region.

She gave assurance of the government's commitment towards improving the road network in the region.

The programme, she said, was a prelude to the annual emancipation day and explained that, it sought to create the platform to partner with Africans from the Diaspora to develop.

She stated that the organisers had invited 32 missions and embassies to the programme; and that "the fair will witness about 500 exhibitors."

MrsAssan commended the various assemblies for the support and urged them to also develop strategies to market their areas.

She appealed to the media to support the agenda of the Regional Coordinating Council all in order to partner efforts towards the transformation of the region.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Amenyo, in his remarks stated that, about 1,000 police personnel would be deployed at every facility to ensure the success of the exhibition.

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, OdeefoAmoakwaBuadu VIII, who was the chairman for the event, underscored the need for all to work towards the transformation of the region.

He commended the Regional Minister for her initiative towards the development of a new development strategy and transformation agenda for the region.

He also expressed concern about the deplorable road network in the Central Region and appealed to the government to rehabilitate all such roads.

OsaberimaKwesi Atta II, in his remarks, expressed appreciation to the Regional Minister for the foresight in reviving the fortunes of the region.

The remarks about the region had not been in favour of the region.

He urged all stakeholders to support the initiative to ensure the transformation of the region.

He called for a new mentality towards time consciousness.