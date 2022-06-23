Gambia: PLJ Foundation for Development Appoints Bekir Batur As Goodwill Ambassador

21 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

The PLJ Foundation for Development - The Gambia has appointed Mr. Bekir Sitki Batur as its Goodwill Ambassador to Turkey and rest of Europe.

PLJ Foundation for Development is a charitable organisation based in The Gambia with topmost aim of joining efforts in improving the living standard of Gambians and developing the country too.

His appointment according to the PLJ Foundation secretary, Sheriff Barry, is the result of trust and confidence members of the organisation have in him.

Also in the past, according to him, "he had rendered support to founders of the foundation and with this appointment, he would serve the foundation to best of his ability."

Mr. Barry explained that there are many communities in the country that still do not have access to good drinking water and other essential social amenities which has prompted founders to set up the foundation to contribute their quota to the development of the country and improve the living condition of residents of some of the communities.

A former National Assembly member, Honourable Pa Lamin Jatta, the president of the Foundation, dilated on some of the past activities of the foundation which included donation of domestic items such as food items, cooking pots, chairs, among other materials to some families in different communities.

He assured that the foundation would do more with the help of its partners and other supporters.

He congratulated the appointed PLJ Foundation for Development Goodwill Ambassador, while thanking him for the acceptance. "Mr Batur is having a large heart for not only the foundation but for the country as a whole, and within the shortest period of his appointment, he has put in place different plans for the foundation."

However, "our membership spans across the country. Firstly, it was a forum but the membership of the forum become overwhelmed which prompted us to establish PLJ Foundation for Development The Gambia," he disclosed.

