Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium construction project is currently at finishing stage. The Sateyba biggest football arena construction project started with the perimeter fencing, dressing rooms and laying of the artificial turf.

Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium is expected to host international, league and nawetan matches after the competition of the project. The Sateyba biggest football arena construction is bankrolled by FIFA and coordinated by The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

