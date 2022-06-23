Rwanda/Uganda: Emmanuel Okwi Thanks Kiyovu Fans for 'Great Support'

Ugandan skipper Emmanuel Okwi has lauded the Kiyovu Sports fans for their 'great support'.

Okwi joined the 'Green Baggies' as a free agent before the start of last season and, after a slow start, he hit top form as he scored seven goals, which saw Kiyovu finish second in the league.

The experienced forward said they gave their best but were unlucky to miss the title by a single point.

He didn't indicate whether he will extend his stay at the club after the expiry of his one-year deal with his former club Simba SC having shown interest in him.