Rwanda/Uganda: Emmanuel Okwi Thanks Kiyovu Fans for 'Great Support'

22 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Ugandan skipper Emmanuel Okwi has lauded the Kiyovu Sports fans for their 'great support'.

Okwi joined the 'Green Baggies' as a free agent before the start of last season and, after a slow start, he hit top form as he scored seven goals, which saw Kiyovu finish second in the league.

The experienced forward said they gave their best but were unlucky to miss the title by a single point.

He didn't indicate whether he will extend his stay at the club after the expiry of his one-year deal with his former club Simba SC having shown interest in him.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X