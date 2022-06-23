Rwanda: Taekwondo - 26 Countries for African Championship in Kigali

Rwanda will host the African Taekwondo Senior Championships from July 13-17 in Kigali.

Twenty-nine countries -- with about 369 athletes -- have registered to compete at the continental showpiece. BK Arena will host the event.

The Kigali African championships will have two categories; Poomsae and Kyorugi. Poomsae (skill demonstration) participants will vie for medals on July 13-14, while the Kyorugi (combat) category is due July 16-17.

Rwandan teams began preparing for the championships earlier this year, and the local taekwondo federation (RTF) recently appointed South Korean Jeong Ji-Man as the national team coach to guide the athletes through the competition.

Some of the confirmed countries for the 2022 African championships include Kenya, Sudan, Central Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Somalia, Eswatini, Ghana, Gabon, DRC, Burundi, Gambia, Chad, Botswana, Madagascar, Lesotho, Niger, Djibouti, Burkina Faso, Morocco, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Tunisia, Cap Verde, Benin and Rwanda.

Players comprising the Rwandan teams are:

Men's team: Benoît Kayitare, Jean De Dieu Niyigize, Happy Niyomugabo, Jean Paul Sekanyambo, Savio Nizeyimana, Jackson Iyamuremye, Jules Tuyishime, Vincent Munyakazi, Mussa Twizeyimana, Daël Sinayobye, Jackson Iyamuremye, Boris Muhire and Cedrick Mwemezi.

Women's team: Francine Uwamahoro, Florence Wimuriza, Hyacinthe Cyuzozo, Aline Ndacyayisenga, Adeline Mutesi, Kevine Mutoniwase, Adinette Umuhoza, Nadège Umurerwa and Denise Uwase.