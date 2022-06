Nigerian striker Samson Babuwa has signed a two-year deal with top flight side, Sunrise FC.

"I have signed for my former club Sunrise FC, I appended my signature on Monday." Babuwa told Times Sport

Babuwa netted 15 goals in 24 games as he won the top goal scorer accolade in the 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League season.

He also had a stint with Kiyovu Sports.