Rwanda: Commonwealth SG Launches Digital Trade Hackathon

The Commonwealth Digital Trade Hackathon was launched Tuesday, June 21, at the end of the Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) in Kigali.

The dynamic initiative aims to develop innovative solutions that increase the adoption of digital technology in the Commonwealth and beyond, the need for which has been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hackathon is a joint initiative between the Commonwealth Secretariat's Connectivity Agenda (CCA) and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO) which will take place in October.

"I am delighted that we are officially launching another important project for young people," said Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland.

"We are asking you to lead the future charge in building resilient, sustainable and interconnected digital economies across the Commonwealth, we are asking you to take part in a unique hackathon."

The hackathon, she said, will scout, select and support impact-driven teams with game-changing solutions, designed to harness the shift to digitalisation across the Commonwealth and beyond.

According to Scotland, trade is a vital connection in the Commonwealth family, and the hackathon will directly engage the youth to come up with fresh, innovative ideas to harness digital technology to facilitate trade and cross border paperless trade.

"There is no returning to December 2019 and while trade is recovering, there are many more opportunities for fostering digital trade," said Bernadette Lewis, Secretary General of the CTO.

Lewis said that the hackathon will challenge youth to examine the existing barriers to digital trade and develop software solutions to overcome them.

The project will bring together finance and technology innovators and major technology institutions. The winner of the Commonwealth Digital Trade Hackathon will receive a cash prize as well as entrepreneurial support.

About the Commonwealth Digital Trade Hackathon

The Commonwealth Digital Trade Hackathon's theme was "Harnessing Technology to Transform the Digital Trade Economy."

The dynamic initiative aims to develop innovative solutions that increase the adoption of digital technology in the Commonwealth and beyond, the need for which has been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Proposed solutions will seek to explore high-potential existing and new technologies that can facilitate trade and cross-border paperless trade. The hackathon is open to teams with scale-ready solutions that want to accelerate their impact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The solutions the hackathon seeks to come up with include increasing accessibility to reduce barriers to trade through efficient digital infrastructure; and promoting inclusive growth, including experience sharing, digital skills development and industrial up-skilling improving agricultural and fisheries connectivity.

It will also promote business to business partnerships that support inclusive and sustainable economic recovery.

"This is a real opportunity for teams with proven solutions to make a huge difference to Commonwealth citizens by scaling their solutions internationally," said Sandra Akaliza Program Manager at Impact Hub Kigali

She said the winner of the Commonwealth Digital Trade Hackathon will receive exciting prizes and the unique opportunity to receive support to scale their solution across the Commonwealth.