Nigeria: 2023 - Save Nigeria From Recycling Incompetent Leaders, Youths Urged

Charles Folayan the Young People's Party (YPP) House of Reps Candidate for Irepodun Constituency, has urged youths to be more practical in political participation and save the country from recycling incompetent leaders.

Folayan made the call on Wednesday at a conference organised by the National Association of Political Science and Public Administration Students (NAPAS) at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

The House of Reps hopeful urged the students to take advantage of the extension of voters registration to obtain the PVC.

"Take advantage of the two month extension of the INEC voters registration to get your PVCs, mobilise to polling units on election day, vote for worthy candidates, reject vote buying and monitor your votes to guide against rigging and manipulations.

"There is no magic in politics, it's a game of numbers; the youth have the population but our population would have no value if we don't have PVCs.

"Election can not be won on the social media but at the polling units. So, let's take the advantage and go out to register so as to choose the right leaders," he said.

Folayan further urged the students to learn more about politics and governance even outside the classroom and use their knowledge, skills, creativity and innovation in addressing societal challenges.

"This can only be done through active participation in political processes and governance structure.

"It would make more sense if you students of political science and public administration can join politics at the grassroots and practicalise what you are studying in school.

"The societal politics today is different from what is in the books and we need people with capacity, knowledge, skills and character to redirect the politics properly and address various challenges," he said.

Folayan said when youths were not positively engaged, they might direct their energies to social vices that the leaders with little energy would not be able to solve.

He also urged the Federal Government to provide more funds and manpower for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for effective and efficient registration system.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folayan was honoured with NAPAS Award of Honour for Youth Training and Mobilisation.