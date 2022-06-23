Eritrean National Commemorate Martyrs Day

Asmara, 21 June 2022- Eritrean nationals in South Sudan and Denmark commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal featuring various programs.

The commemoration event in South Sudan was attended by the Mayor of Juba, Ambassadors and Charge d'Affairs of Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Egypt, Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria and the African Union,

At the occasion, nationals contributed 10 thousand Dollars towards augmenting the National Trust Fund and pledged to assume responsibility for supporting 68 families of martyrs.

Similarly, nationals in Copenhagen, Denmark, commemorated Martyrs Day featuring various programs including cultural and artistic performances.

The participants also expressed conviction to strengthen contribution in support of families of martyrs.