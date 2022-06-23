Eritrea: Financial Contribution to Families of Martyrs

Barentu, 21 June 2022- Over 700 Government employees in Logo-Anseba sub-zone extended financial support to 215 families of martyrs in connection with Martyrs Day.

Indicating that 107 thousand Nakfa was disbursed to the disadvantaged families of martyrs selected by area administrators and village coordinators, Mr. Abraham Hagos, secretary of PFDJ in the sub-zone, called for strengthened contribution.

The beneficiary families on their part expressed appreciation for the support they were provided.

The residents of 13 administrative areas in Logo-Anseba sub-zone also conducted popular campaigns at the Martyrs Cemeteries in their areas.

In the same vein, residents of Liban administrative area contributed 15 thousand 500 Nakfa in support of 31 families of martyrs.