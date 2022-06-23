Liberia: NEC Gets Green Light for Lofa By-Election

The National Elections Commission (NEC) announced Monday, June 20, that it has officially received the joint Resolution, LEG-001/2022 for the conduct of the Lofa County Senatorial By-election.

The joint resolution, adopted by the Liberian Senate and House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, mandates the NEC to conduct the Lofa County Senatorial by-election on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.

President George Weah in a letter to the Chairperson of the NEC, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, said his approval of the joint resolution is in accordance with Article 35 of the Constitution of Liberia.

Weah in his letter, informs the NEC Chairperson, that the joint resolution authorizes the Commission to conduct the Lofa County Senatorial By-election on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.

He noted that the Commission works diligently towards the successful holding of the Lofa County Senatorial By-election.

Meanwhile, NEC said it has officially declared political campaign open for the Lofa by-election. The Commission stated that political campaign started on Monday, 20 June 2022 and will end on Sunday, 26 June 2022 at 12 Midnight.