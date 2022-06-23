Liberia: Bridge-U Launches Center - for Teaching, Learning, Innovation At UL Collage of Health Sciences

The University of Liberia, College of Health Science (ULCHS) in partnership with Yale University and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) Tuesday, June 21, 2022 launched its Center for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation at the college of health science auditorium

BRIDGE U: Liberia, based at the University Of Liberia College Of Health Sciences, is a five-year program aimed at advancing Liberia's national development goals in health and health sciences education.

The project, according to the organizers, is a public- private -academic hub for research utilization, inter-professional training, innovation, and knowledge generation in Liberia.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Chelsea Plyler, project Director at BRIDGE U: Liberia said the program is about teaching, learning, and innovation within the medical sector.

During the program the Vice President for Health Sciences at the University of Liberia, Dr. Bernice T. Dahn, said the center for teaching, learning, and innovation will focus on several programs that include; Faculty development trainings, mentorship, Camp x SEL, an annual science camp for secondary school students.

She further disclosed that, Experiential Learning and Assessment Lab (ELAB) a clinical simulation center anchored at John F Kennedy Medical Center as well as evidence-based decision-making a course for current policymakers; Innovation and entrepreneurship trainings, mentorship, and venture incubation are part of the programs.

According to Dr. Dahn, the University of Liberia, College of health science, started with the AM Dogliotti and the teaching medical center at the JFK medical center in Liberia since 1956.

She mentioned that in 1956 President Tubman met with Pope Plus Xll and requested for an assistance to build a modern hospital and a medical school.

She added with the support from the Italian Government and Dogliotti Foundation in 1967, Monrovia-Torino College of Medicine was dedicated to Liberian as Liberia's first medical school.

She narrated that in 1968-1971 the inaugural class of 14 pre-medical students were admitted and matriculated to the opening of JFKMC.

Meanwhile, the Charges d' Affaires at the United States Embassy to Liberia, Joel F. Maybury praised the Liberian Government and that of the Administration of the University of Liberia, College of Health Sciences for ensuring the establishment within the health sector of Liberia the center for teaching, learning, and innovation.

He mentioned that there has been different partnership between the United State Government and the Government of Liberia that included the official launching program of the center for teaching, learning, and innovation at the University Of Liberia College Of Health Sciences.

Explaining additionally, he said that the program is intended to build up graduate and under-graduate students that are in the medical sector of Liberia.

According to him, it supports clinical and class room surgical procedure within the medical college of Liberia, which also help in applying research for a healthy Liberia.

The University of Liberia College of Health Sciences (ULCHS) is the flagship public higher education institution responsible for training Liberia's clinicians, researchers, health policy makers, and innovators. However, it is poised to become a globally-recognized leader in research utilization, meaningfully connecting academics with policy-making, innovation, and clinical practice.

Likewise, it is a home to Liberia's sole medical and pharmacy schools and schools of public health and midwifery within the University Of Liberia College Of Health Sciences; it is the strategic lead and main implementing partner for the BRIDGE-U: Liberia project.