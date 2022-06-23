Zimbabwe: Zim Swimmers Miss Out On Semis

ZIMBABWE'S pair of Nomvula Mjimba and Liam Davis yesterday could not advance to the semi-finals of their respective events at the 19th FINA World Championships although they both posted personal best times in Budapest, Hungary.

Mjimba finished on position seven in the women's 100m freestyle in a time of 1minute 02.20seconds, in Heat Three to set a new personal best.

Her previous time was 1minute 02.55 seconds.

The Heat was won by Oumy Diop of Senegal in 59.53seconds. However, none of the swimmers in this heat made the top 16 for the semi-finals as the times were slower compared to the times posted in other heats.

The United States-based swimmer was placed number 46 out of 63 swimmers from the seven Heats.

It was the same scenario for Davis, who was competing in the men's 200m breaststroke. He settled for position seven in 2minutes 19.62seconds in Heat Two to beat his previous time of 2minutes 19.79seconds.

Ukraine's Maksym Ovchinnikov was the first to hit the wall in 2minutes 13.33seconds. And none of the swimmers from the heat made the semi-finals as well.

Overall, Davis was placed number 32 out of 40 swimmers.

Despite an improvement on their times, Mjimba and Davis missed out on the semi-finals.

Team Zimbabwe coach, Masi Takaedza, said their main target was improving the times of the individual swimmers although reaching the semi-finals would have been good for the team.

"Very well done, they both improved, so we will take that. It would have been nice to have someone reach the semis but for us it was always about getting PBs. So we are happy with the PBs we got," said Takaedza.

Mjimba will compete in the 50m freestyle tomorrow and it's her last event at the championships.

"She needs to remain focused and swim hard on Friday. My advice is remain calm and go for it," said Takaedza.

The rest of the team have completed their events with Donata Katai also setting a personal best in the 50m backstroke on Tuesday. It was her second event at the competition after taking part in the 100m backstroke last Sunday.

Davis was competing the 200m breaststroke only.

Mjimba and Katai are some of the swimmers earmarked for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Takaedza believes the world meet gives the swimmers the much-needed experience and exposure as they face high and tough competition against some of the best swimmers.