Rwanda: Leadership is Key for Women Capital Development - Karusisi

Leadership is key in women capital development, Diane Karusisi, the CEO of BK Group, the largest financial services firm in Rwanda said on Tuesday, June 21, at the Commonwealth Women's Forum.

In a session themed; "Human Capital Development: Building Girls Leaders of Tomorrow" focused on how digital technologies continue to impact human capital development, Karusisi was asked what skills are necessary to empower women.

"Skills are important, but as a Rwandan, I think we can testify for the importance and power of leadership in empowering women to be continually prepared for an increasingly changing and dynamic work environment," Karusisi said.

She added that while Rwanda is not the most skilled country, it ends up being ranked among the top when it comes to gender equality and parity.

"Skills are important, but I think they are not the most important," Karusisi said, before adding that "we are not short of studies from very prestigious houses showing the importance and all the social, economic returns of investing into gender equality. All of that is there. It's out there on the internet and everyone can have access to that information."

Karusisi, who previously worked as head of strategy and policy unit in the Office of the President, quoted President Kagame who earlier in the day had said that "people can have great plans, they can have great visions, but it all comes to implementation and execution."

A panel discussion where Diane Karusisi, the CEO of BK Group was among the panelists at the Commonwealth Women's Forum on Tuesday, June 21. / Courtesy

She added that: "it is what we have been able to do in Rwanda; implement, execute and put the women at the centre of everything we do. Skills are also important, it is not only about leadership."

More than 500 delegates attended the Commonwealth Women's Forum in Kigali to discuss solutions to address pressing challenges affecting women and girls across the Commonwealth, and to ensure member countries have robust policies and programmes to meet gender equality targets by 2030.

The Forum, which happened in Africa for the very first time, had a theme: Delivering a Common Future: Transforming Gender Equality.

Besides the Women's Forum, several other clusters have been lined up including the Heads of Government Meeting (the main event), the Youth's Forum which started on Sunday, June 19, People's Forum, and Business Forum that both started on Tuesday, June 21.