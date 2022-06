Marines midfielder Froduard Mugiraneza is set to move to Kiyovu Sports Club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Times Sport can reveal that the management of the Green Baggies have already reached an agreement with Mugiraneza and he will sign a two-year deal with them.

Mugiraneza was in fine form for Marine FC last season scoring a couple of goals, including a fine strike against Etincelles.

Kiyovu finished second last season as they trailed APR by one point.