Rwanda: Rayon Sports Appoint Haringingo as Coach

22 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana and Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports have reached an agreement with Burundian coach Francis Haringingo to join the club for the 2022/23 season, Times Sport has established.

The coach joins the Blues after his new employers were impressed by his performance during the Rwanda Premier League when he inspired Kiyovu to their highest league finish in years.

Haringingo will be joined by his entire technical backroom team that has been assisting him during his one-year spell at Kiyovu, including his assistant Claude Rwaka, goalkeepers' coach Vladmir Niyonkuru, and fitness coach Pablo Nduwimana.

A reliable source told Times Sport that Haringingo and his assistants have reached a verbal agreement with the club and are expected to put pen to paper before Sunday.

"Yes, everything regarding their contract has been discussed and both parties came to an agreement. Their appointment will be made official in the next few days," a source said.

Haringingo replaces Portuguese Jorge Paixão, who left the country last week after his six-month contract came to an end.

Paixao, 56, signed for Rayon in February replacing Djuma Masudi, and was at the time tasked to lead the team to at least one continental competition but he failed to achieve that target.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the league, 18 points behind champions APR, who also knocked them out of the Peace Cup.

Rayon Sports become the fourth Rwandan club that the Burundian is going to coach, having previously managed Mukura, Police FC and Kiyovu.

