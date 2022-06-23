Rwanda: Statistics on the 2021/22 Rwanda Premier League

The 2021/22 Rwanda Premier League season came to an end last week with defending champions APR FC retaining the league trophy.

It was a nerve-wrecking season as the battle for the league trophy had to go all the way to the last day with APR edging out Kiyovu by a single point to become champions.

The race to stay in the top flight was very tight too with as many as three clubs struggling to avoid relegation

Generally, it was an exciting season full of action and Times Sport brings to you statistics from the 2021/22 campaign.

510 goals were scored

In a total of 480 games played in the season, 510 goals were scored which averages a little over a goal per game.

Shabani Hussein of AS Kigali was the top scorer with fifteen goals followed by Abedi Bigirimana of Kiyovu and Samuel Nwosu Chukwudi of Etoile who had 13 each.

Out of the top three scorers, it was only Nwosu who netted all his goals from open play without a single penalty.

Gicumbi scored the least number of goals

Gicumbi netted 16 goals in 30 games throughout the season which was the lowest in the league and they ultimately finished last on the league table.

Least number of wins

Gicumbi also won just two games throughout the season which was the lowest in the Premier League for the 2021/2022 season.

Etoile conceded more goals

Despite having a player who was the second top goal-scorer, the defence of Etoile leaked the most goals. The club conceded a total of 44 goals which was the highest in the league.

AS Kigali's draws derailed their title challenge

AS Kigali could have been singing a different song if not for their many draws.

They drew as many as 13 games, the highest in the league. If they had won half of those games, they could have probably challenged for the title.

Kiyovu conceded the fewest goals

Kiyovu let in just 16 goals in 30 games which was very impressive. Their back four led by Thierry Ndayishimiye and Ali Serumogo did a perfect job

Champions APR scored the most goals

APR banged in 41 goals making them the top scorers in the league this season.

Ironically, no APR player was able to net more than 10 league goals as they did not rely only on one player.

Individual Accolades

Two Ghanaian players namely Peter Agblevor and William Opoku Mensah carved a niche for themselves in the league as they all scored against the two top clubs (Rayon and Kiyovu).

Agblevor, who features for Etoile, netted a brace against APR in Ngoma and also scored against Kiyovu in Kigali with all the games ending in a draw.

Opoku Mensah, on the other hand, scored against APR and Kiyovu at Huye with both goals coming from penalties.