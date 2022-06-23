Rwanda: We Count on You to Help Address Global Challenges, PM Ngirente Tells Youth

It is time for young people to help address the world's global challenges, including climate change and struggling economies, the Rwandan Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente, has said.

He was speaking at the closure of a three-day Commonwealth Youth Forum, one of the key events at the ongoing CHOGM in Kigali, Rwanda.

The world is faced with a different set of challenges compared to those that existed three decades ago, Ngirente said.

He cited reversing global warming, building resilient economies, creating dignified and equitable lives, and addressing governance and rule of law issues as some of the challenges.

"Taking charge of our future could not have come at a better time. Today, more than ever, there are endless opportunities. The world's greatest breakthroughs have been led by young people," Ngirente said.

The premier told the youth that the world is banking on them and has full confidence in them.

"The challenges we face today require solutions from the youth," he added.

The Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, spoke of the potential of the youth in holding the world together.

"You are 60% of the Commonwealth's 2.6 billion people but you are our heart. What you do, what you achieve and what you aspire to do would set the world afire," she told the youthful audience.

Scotland also talked about how recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic lies in the hands of the youth.

"There will be those who would tell you that it is hopeless and we are going backwards but, in you, I see young people with courage, determination and courage," she said.

Scotland will join President Paul Kagame for the 7th intergenerational dialogue that will bring together Heads of Government and youth attending CHOGM. The dialogue will deliberate on concerns of the youth, their needs as well as aspirations.

Over 350 young people from across the Commonwealth took part in the youth forum.

The youth forum, which opened Sunday June 19th, was the first event at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) edition. The youth forum is running under the theme: 'Taking Charge of our Future.'

Other forums that are underway include Commonwealth Business Forum, and the People's Forum.