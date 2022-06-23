Rwanda: Ferwafa to Submit Teams for CAF Competitions Before July 31

23 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda's football ruling body Ferwafa have up to July 31 to submit names of the clubs that will participate in the 2022/23 Champions League as well as Confederation Cup to the Confederation of African football (CAF).

CAF said in a communique to all its member associations that submissions of names of clubs which will compete in Africa has been opened with the closure date being July 31.

Rwanda Premier League champions APR will represent the country in the CAF Champions League and Ferwafa will wait for the winner of the Peace Cup final to determine who will represent the country in the Confederation Cup.

The winner of the Peace Cup qualifies to represent the country in the Confederation cup. Should APR win that competition as well then Kiyovu, who finished as runners-up in the league will represent Rwanda in the competition.

