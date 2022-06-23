Rwanda: Bugesera Striker Sadick Sulley Set for Trials in Netherlands

Bugesera FC attacker Sadick Sulley will depart Kigali on Monday June 27 to the Netherlands to have trials with Dutch Eredivise side Sparta Rotterdam.

Times Sport can confirm that the Ghanaian forward has already secured his visa and will stay in Rotterdam for a month for the trials.

The trial deal was brokered by former Ghana under 20 winger Prince Chaniss of Chaniss Sports and Player Management Agency and is optimistic that his client will excel.

Sulley, who can operate anywhere upfront, netted eight goals last season.