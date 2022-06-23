Rwanda: Arsenal Legend to Grace Cricket Exhibition Match

Arsenal football club legend David Seaman is among the sports celebrities who will feature in the Cricket Exhibition Match slated for Thursday, June 23 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium.

An estimated 500 delegates who are in Kigali for the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) have registered to attend the event, which is set to showcase the best male and female players in Rwanda, alongside other high-profile players from around the Commonwealth.

According to Emmanuel Byiringiro, the General Manager of Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA), the former Gunners goalkeeper will be part of Commonwealth 11 which will be dominated by Commonwealth delegates.

The team will go head to head with Africa 11, another team which will bring together renowned sports veterans associated with Cricket in Africa and beyond, including the likes of former Zimbabwean cricketers Hamilton Masakadza and Elton Chigumbura.

They will be joined by former Indian cricket duo Dodda Ganesh and David Johnson as well as "Joe" van Niekerk, a South African former professional rugby union player.

During the event, delegates will have a chance to get involved in fun drills with the women's national team, learn about the history of Rwandan cricket, and then watch a competitive cricket match whilst networking.

According to the schedule, delegates arrive at 12 pm to watch or train with the women's national team in fun cricket drills on the pitch.

The main game will be a 20-overs-a-side mixed-gender game with the best of Rwandan talent and high-profile athletes from around the commonwealth.

Canapés, wines, and cocktails will be served throughout, with DJs providing entertainment.

Participants are required to pay a fee of $150 (Rwf 150,000), which will cover meals, drinks, and the cost of running the cricket match, entertainment and transport.

