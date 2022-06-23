Rwanda/Uganda: Mutebi Regrets Taking AS Kigali Job

Ugandan coach Mike Mutebi has said that taking the coaching job at AS Kigali was a rushed decision and he regrets it.

Mutebi, who was assisted by former Ugandan midfilder Jackson Mayanja spent 85 days as head coach of AS Kigali, and had a difficult brief stint at the City of Kigali-sponsored outfit before they were sacked in April.

"It was an accident to accept AS Kigali's job as its head coach," Mutebi told local media in an interview this week.

"When I got to that team (AS Kigali), I tried to do professional things, but I encountered a lot of obstacles. The team bought players who were unwanted by other teams and the management wanted quick results. I suffered for two months."

Mutebi coached 13 games in all competitions, only managing three wins. He also recorded seven draws and three defeats.

He further underlined that he wants to return to coaching.

"I just miss coaching and the taste of it."

Mutebi, one of the most respected coaches in Ugandan football, guided KCCA to the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Kigali.