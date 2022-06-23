Rwanda to Host 2023 Afrobasket Women's Tourney

Rwanda will host the 2023 Women's Afrobasket tournament, Times Sport has learned.

The Women's Afrobasket tournament is a continental championship contested by the women's national teams of Africa, held once every two years under the auspices of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The competition brings together 12 teams from different African countries to compete.

The 2023 edition is expected to take place from July 28 to August 6.

According to a reliable source in the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) who spoke to Times Sport on condition of anonymity, it has been confirmed that Rwanda will host the showpiece.

"FIBA have confirmed that the Women's Afrobasket tournament 2023 will be held in Kigali. We will be signing the hosting agreement in July," the source said.

Nigeria are the winners of the previous edition of the Women's AfroBasket that took place in Cameroon in 2021.

The Nigerians won the tournament after beating Mali 70-59 in the final of the competition.

Rwanda is continuing to position itself as a key destination for sports events on the continent.

For two consecutive times, the country has hosted the Africa Basketball League (BAL), an elite continental club championship affiliated to the USA's National Basketball Association (NBA)

This is in addition to a number of continental competitions like the 2021 Afrobasket men's tournament, the Zone V Afrobasket Women's qualifiers, the Africa Men's Volleyball Championship, and the Africa Women's Volleyball Championship.