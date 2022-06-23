Rwanda: It Is Possible to End Violence Against Women - Minister Bayisenge

The minister for Gender and Family Promotion, Jeannette Bayisenge, has said it is possible to eliminate the various challenges hindering women and girls' rights in general.

She was speaking Tuesday, June 21, at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Women Forum (CWF) one of the four forums that happened ahead of the main meeting end this week - the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), in Kigali.

Bayisenge said: "As we have heard during these two days, violence against women and girls (VAWG) has a strong negative impact on human rights enjoyment in general, women and girls' rights more specifically, as well as family well-being.

"And the impact of VAWG goes beyond the individual; affecting communities, businesses, and national economies."

The minister noted that they are confident and optimistic, from experience in their respective countries, that change is possible, and it is what they must strive for.

She said the discussions produced tangible actions and homework for everyone who attended, adding that all the outcomes and recommendations will be carried to the Heads of the Commonwealth, for their support going forward.

"Let us remember that motivating others to take action against all forms of gender-based violence will sustain what we are doing and, that all women and all girls deserve a life free from violence," she said.

All shared experiences will be useful in the journey to the next interventions for a transformational change in the lives of women and girls in the 54 member Commonwealth countries, she said.

Arjoon Suddhoo, the Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General, commended the government of Rwanda for their outstanding commitment, dedication, and grace in delivering a safe, secure, informative, and productive Commonwealth Women Forum.

Suddhoo also presented the 12 key outcomes of the Commonwealth Women Forum as well as major lessons learned during the two-day meeting.

These include addressing gender equality issues, climate changes issues, and the role the women entrepreneurs play in creating job opportunities, among others.

Docus Mainga Kabika, the permanent secretary of the Gender Division in Zambia, said that her forum expectations and that various issues were tackled.

In addition, she pointed out that all issues mentioned were discussed in-depth and the way forward was to discuss the solution and see what progress the member countries can come up with.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kabika hopes that by 2030, all targets will be achieved.

She added: "We often focus on young women and forget the elderly women and we have agreed that they are also going to be considered another thing is that women have to retire into poverty and be empowered into wealth among others."

Georgette Tchokoualieu, a delegate from Cameroun, said that such forums are very important to women and girls as they are a good platform for them to address their challenges, among others.

She called for joint efforts from women in general to value their capacity.

Tchokoualieu said that besides learning a lot and building connections, her major takeaway message is to teach her country about gender equality because women are still facing various types of violence.

The forum which was attended by more than 500 people focused on the close interconnection between women in leadership, women's economic empowerment, and the role of men and boys in shifting masculinities in ending violence against women and girls, among others.

Other topics included accountability for gender equality and women's empowerment, building girl leaders of tomorrow, as well as the realities, challenges, and opportunities in conquering cervical.