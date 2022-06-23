Zimbabwe: Man Stabs Neighbour Accusing Him of Dating His Lover - Victim in Critical Condition After Stomach Ripped Open

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection after he allegedly stabbed a neighbour accusing of dating his girlfriend.

Shelton Ndlovu of Cowdray Park suburb is now facing attempted murder charges.

According to the police, Ndlovu allegedly stabbed his neighbour this past weekend.

He reportedly ripped open the complainant's stomach, leaving him with an open wound and protruding intestines.

"On June 18 June 2022 at around 1600 hours, the complainant aged 32 years was walking alone along an unnamed dust road near Seventh Day Adventist Church, Cowdray Park Bulawayo.

"The accused person who was coming from the opposite direction confronted the complainant accusing him of being in love with his girlfriend and a misunderstanding arose," said Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

The suspect then produced an Okapi knife and stabbed the complainant once below the left ribs.

"On the same day complainant reported to the police who managed to arrest the accused person. The complainant sustained an open wound on the stomach and his intestines were protruding," said Ncube.

"We urge members of the public to solve their differences amicably and avoid the use of violence.

"Whenever there is disagreement, it is wise to engage a third party in the form of friends, family members, elders or even religious leaders instead of direct confrontations which may lead to violence or even loss of life."

The complainant is currently admitted at Mpilo Hospital where he is in critical condition.