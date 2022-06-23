Zimbabwe: Man Stabs Neighbour Accusing Him of Dating His Lover - Victim in Critical Condition After Stomach Ripped Open

23 June 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection after he allegedly stabbed a neighbour accusing of dating his girlfriend.

Shelton Ndlovu of Cowdray Park suburb is now facing attempted murder charges.

According to the police, Ndlovu allegedly stabbed his neighbour this past weekend.

He reportedly ripped open the complainant's stomach, leaving him with an open wound and protruding intestines.

"On June 18 June 2022 at around 1600 hours, the complainant aged 32 years was walking alone along an unnamed dust road near Seventh Day Adventist Church, Cowdray Park Bulawayo.

"The accused person who was coming from the opposite direction confronted the complainant accusing him of being in love with his girlfriend and a misunderstanding arose," said Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

The suspect then produced an Okapi knife and stabbed the complainant once below the left ribs.

"On the same day complainant reported to the police who managed to arrest the accused person. The complainant sustained an open wound on the stomach and his intestines were protruding," said Ncube.

"We urge members of the public to solve their differences amicably and avoid the use of violence.

"Whenever there is disagreement, it is wise to engage a third party in the form of friends, family members, elders or even religious leaders instead of direct confrontations which may lead to violence or even loss of life."

The complainant is currently admitted at Mpilo Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X