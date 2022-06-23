Nigeria: We'll Neither Retreat Nor Surrender to Insecurity - Masari Tells Council Leaders

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said that his administration will not back down in the fight against the insecurity situation bedevilling the state, urging the recently elected council leaders to rise and fight the menace to a standstill in their respective domain.

The Katsina Governor urged the council leaders to stay in their domain and avoid running to cities for fear of the bandits, ensuring that they provided democratic dividends to their subjects.

Masari gave the charge during a Two-Day Security Awareness Workshop for Local Government Administrators held at the Katsina Local Government Service Commission on Wednesday.

According to the Katsina Governor, the council leaders were aware of the challenges bedevilling the LGAs before they presented themselves to the electorate, adding that they have no excuse to fail in discharging their responsibilities.

Masari said: "You presented yourselves as chairmen and councillors bearing in mind the huge responsibilities attached to your offices.

"We know that we are in a very challenging time but what is leadership without challenges? From the little resources that we have locally, if you are determined to work, you can use them to the benefit of your people.

"Let us face our challenges head-on because nobody will do it for us.

"In this fight against insecurity, there is no surrender.

"The major challenge before you is securing the lives and properties of the people, business and the standard of living. Stay in your Local Government Areas and at least, let them see that you share in their griefs and sorrows.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Ibrahim Ahmad katsina noted that the Security Awareness workshop for the council leaders was designed by the government to help contain the security challenges bedevilling the state and the nation generally.

"The desire by the State Government to partner with relevant stakeholders from the security sector, the Academia, Judiciary, Local Government Administration, and other development partners, such as the UNDP, CDD and USAID is to find lasting and adaptable solutions to our problems, Katsina "