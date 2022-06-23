Nigeria: Govt to Address High Cost of Doing Business At Seaports

23 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The federal government on Wednesday promised to address the high cost of doing business at the nation's Seaports.

The move is to make the ports more attractive and competitive in the West and Central Africa region.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki who expressed concern at the pains of the organized private sector, said discussions were on at different levels to address the situation.

She said she would work with other stakeholders to reduce cargo dwell time at the port.

The Minister assured the stakeholders of sustained communication and engagement of stakeholders to make the ports more productive.

"The maritime industry is a major engine room in our national economy and as such, we must ensure that infrastructure is adequate and that there's synergy across the industry while providing access to all our stakeholders.

"And communication is the first step to solving any business problem. So, we are here to talk with our stakeholders.

"This town hall meeting will hopefully bridge any communication gap and drive the sector to a greater height.

"The enterprise architecture we plan on implementing will ensure that the communication is dynamic and not stagnant and integrated into the ministry's plan. At the Federal Ministry of Transportation, we value all our stakeholders as partners in governance and business," Saraki said.

The stakeholders commended Saraki for convening the meeting and assured her of full cooperation to reposition the maritime industry for greater productivity.

