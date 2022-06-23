Liberia: Arcelormittal's Contribution to Gbapa Clinic Project Reaches U.S.$85,000

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has presented an additional amount of US$35,000 (Thirty-five thousand United States Dollars) to the people of Gbapa in Yarmein Administrative District, Nimba County to further support the Gbapa Clinic construction project.

Making the presentation Monday, Marcus Wleh, Head of Government and Community Relations at ArcelorMittal Liberia said the latest amount was in fulfillment of the company's commitment to assist the people of Gbapa, in completing the construction of a modern clinic for its inhabitants and others from nearby towns and villages.

AML and the people of Gbapa agreed that they would provide the local and low-cost materials, while the company provides both cash and material support. Earlier, AML contributed USD $50,000 in materials, for the construction of the clinic, bringing the total contributed so far by the company to USD $85,000 (Eighty-five thousand United States Dollars).

The AML Head of Government and Community Relations said such a partnership for improved social and community development was a good approach for peaceful coexistence, by the company and the communities.

"The people of Gbapa provided most of the materials for the building, and we contributed $50,000 worth of materials and are now providing this USD $35,000. We have contributed a total of $85,000 towards the Gbapa clinic project," he said.

Dr. Fredrick Norkeh, who represents the people of Gbapa as head of the clinic project, acknowledged the good contributions and positive impact of AML on the country, especially in communities where it operates.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's contribution to the clinic project has been well received by authorities of Nimba County, as well as residents of nearby communities.

In January 2022, during another ceremony in Gbapa where AML presented additional funding towards the project, Nimba County District #3 Representative Joseph N. Somwarbi expressed great satisfaction over the Gbapa Community Clinic project and commended ArcelorMittal Liberia for the support.

Representative Somwarbi called on residents of District # 3 to continue to collaborate with ArcelorMittal Liberia to achieve more in community development.

Hon. Somwarbi said the people of Yarmein District, as the traditional hosts of AML pledged their unwavering support to the company, so both sides could collaborate and form a partnership in support of the district's development agenda.

Representative Somwarbi also noted that the establishment of the clinic will help address the many health issues in the area, including maternal mortality, and stressed that the sooner the clinic can be completed, the better it will be for them to work with the government to ensure that it is captured in the budget.

When completed, the Gbapa clinic will be the first and only health facility in the area.

