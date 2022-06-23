Zimbabwe: Boost for Iko Champ of Champs Tourney

THE International Karate Organisation Nakamura Zimbabwe Branch Chief, Sensei Tawanda Mufundisi, has hailed the sponsors who came on board to support this year's Champion of Champions tournament set for Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Saturday.

IKO Nakamura Zimbabwe will host the tournament which will be returning after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several corporates have come on board to support the event that has drawn interest from international athletes from Zambia and Namibia.

"We are very grateful that we have some sponsors who have come on board to support us ahead of this weekend's tournament. We have been away for two years and we have people who have come forward to support us with cash and in kind.

"We have Chipaz Promotions, Shihan T Budo Shop, RM Plumbing World, RM Engineering, and Ninja Security among others coming on board to see that the event is a success.

"We are hopeful that we will have more people coming to support the sport. Most of the guys who have come to help us are mainly karatekas and they showed their love for the sport as the athletes were just training without a major tournament on.

"We are confident that we will have a good turnout in Chitungwiza," said Mufundisi.

A number of participants from Zambia and Namibia are expected to grace the occasion after they expressed their interest to be part of the tournament.

More than 300 participants are expected to be part of the one-day competition.

There are different weight divisions on offer ranging from Under-20kg to 50kg for the junior boys and girls. The seniors will compete in Under-60kg, Under-70kg, Under-80kg and Open weight division.

Some of the styles expected to take part are Kyokushinkan, So-Kyokushin, Kyokushin Sonoda, Ashihara, Shorinji Kempo and Kyokushin Union, among other styles.

Mufundisi said they are looking forward to the tournament, having failed to stage it in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

"Registration has begun with our deadline set for (tomorrow) today.

The response is overwhelming with over 200 registered karatekas so far," said Mufundisi.

Zim Ninja Academy's Wilfred Mashaya (Junior) is set to compete in this tournament. His father and instructor Wilfred Mashaya (Snr) said they are using the tournament to assess his capabilities in full contact karate.