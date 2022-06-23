Zimbabwe: Boost for Iko Champ of Champs Tourney

23 June 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga-

THE International Karate Organisation Nakamura Zimbabwe Branch Chief, Sensei Tawanda Mufundisi, has hailed the sponsors who came on board to support this year's Champion of Champions tournament set for Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Saturday.

IKO Nakamura Zimbabwe will host the tournament which will be returning after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several corporates have come on board to support the event that has drawn interest from international athletes from Zambia and Namibia.

"We are very grateful that we have some sponsors who have come on board to support us ahead of this weekend's tournament. We have been away for two years and we have people who have come forward to support us with cash and in kind.

"We have Chipaz Promotions, Shihan T Budo Shop, RM Plumbing World, RM Engineering, and Ninja Security among others coming on board to see that the event is a success.

"We are hopeful that we will have more people coming to support the sport. Most of the guys who have come to help us are mainly karatekas and they showed their love for the sport as the athletes were just training without a major tournament on.

"We are confident that we will have a good turnout in Chitungwiza," said Mufundisi.

A number of participants from Zambia and Namibia are expected to grace the occasion after they expressed their interest to be part of the tournament.

More than 300 participants are expected to be part of the one-day competition.

There are different weight divisions on offer ranging from Under-20kg to 50kg for the junior boys and girls. The seniors will compete in Under-60kg, Under-70kg, Under-80kg and Open weight division.

Some of the styles expected to take part are Kyokushinkan, So-Kyokushin, Kyokushin Sonoda, Ashihara, Shorinji Kempo and Kyokushin Union, among other styles.

Mufundisi said they are looking forward to the tournament, having failed to stage it in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

"Registration has begun with our deadline set for (tomorrow) today.

The response is overwhelming with over 200 registered karatekas so far," said Mufundisi.

Zim Ninja Academy's Wilfred Mashaya (Junior) is set to compete in this tournament. His father and instructor Wilfred Mashaya (Snr) said they are using the tournament to assess his capabilities in full contact karate.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X