Zimbabwe: Ccc MPs Have Propensity to Commit Offences - Magistrate

ZENGEZA West legislator Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza North Member of Parliament Godfrey Sithole have a propensity to commit similar offences once freed on bail, deputy Chief Magistrate Mr Gibson Mandaza ruled yesterday.

Mr Mandaza said this when he denied bail to Sikhala and Sithole when they appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of inciting violence in Nyatsime, Beatrice.

He said this was evidenced by Sikhala's defiance of a High Court order that barred him from posting inciting messages on various social media platform, as part of his 2020 bail condition.

Mr Mandaza then remanded them in custody to July 6.

In his ruling, Mr Mandaza noted that Sikhala was a lawyer who is well versed with importance of abiding by court order and his conduct proved that he was likely to re-offend once released on bail.

"1st accused claims to have been arrested more than 60 times and he was granted bail by the High Court pending finalisation of the matter.

"He was then given a court order that says he shall not use gestures likely to incite violence.

"Accused was ordered that he shall not post videos that are likely to incite violence.

"He has shown that he has a high disregard of High Court orders. As a lawyer, he should have appealed against it if he was not satisfied by the order.

"There is high likely that he would undermine public security if freed on bail," ruled Mr Mandaza.

Mr Muchadeha, who is appearing for Sikhala and Sithole, demanded a trial date on the date they return to court.

He notified the State that they will mount an application for refusal of further remand if they are not furnished with a trial date.

Mr Muchadehama said the State should fulfil its promise to have completed investigations by June 30.

Meanwhile, three men suspected to have participated in the violence that saw business properties and houses destroyed in Nyatsime appeared in court yesterday charged with public violence.

Precious Jeche (41), Misheck Guzha (62) and Odius Makoma (42), all of Nyatsime Phase 4, were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded them in custody to today for bail ruling.

The State led by Mr Moses Mapanga and Mr Silent Shoko opposed bail to the trio saying they were not good candidates, as they were likely interfere with witnesses since they reside in the same area where the violence occurred.

The trio's accomplices were still on the run and the trio would interfere with investigations.

It is the State's case that Jeche, Guzha and Makoma teamed up with their accomplices, who were transported from different locations in and around Chitungwiza, and moved to Nyatsime area on foot, stoning houses, breaking windows.

They allegedly burnt down Zanu PF chairperson for Nyatsime George Murambatsvina's house before proceeding to Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, where they torched a gazebo and stoned 13 shops, four beerhalls, looted groceries and electrical gadgets.

They also allegedly assaulted people and damaged cars. It is alleged that they destroyed 53 houses.

On June 14, they went to the late Moreblessing Ali funeral service, in Nyatsime where they also allegedly conspired to engage in acts of violence to revenge her killing.