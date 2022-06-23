Rwanda: Kagame, First Lady Welcome Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame have received Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla at Village Urugwiro.

According to the Office of the President, they discussed existing partnerships and areas of mutual interest.

The heir-apparent to the British throne and his wife arrived in Kigali in the night of June 21 on the occasion of the official opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial and laid a wreath in honour of victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

The Memorial is home to over 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

According to his itinerary, Prince Charles is also on Wednesday expected to travel to Bugesera for several engagements, including visits to Ntarama Genocide Memorial, as well as a reconciliation village and an agricultural project.

Whereas, the First Lady and Duchess of Cornwall are expected to visit a public library and attend an event on ending violence against women and girls, alongside Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles is in Rwanda to represent his mother, Queen Elizabeth to preside over Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) currently underway in Kigali.

Commonwealth leaders meet for CHOGM every two years although this is the first time they're convening since 2018, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's edition is running under the theme, 'Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming'.