Zimbabwe: Stunner Denies Assaulting Ex-Wife - Claims She Cheated On Him Twice

22 June 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Musician Desmond Chideme, better known as Stunner, has denied assaulting ex-wife Dione Tafirenyika, insisting the charges were fabricated.

Stunner appeared before the Harare magistrate's court Wednesday facing domestic violence charges.

The musician told said Tafirenyika fabricated the charges after he told her to leave their marital home for cheating on him twice.

Defence lawyer Dumisani Mutombeni told the court that the charges against his client are false and an afterthought.

Mutombeni further submitted that Tafirenyika was caught by his client twice cheating two weeks before the Rainbow Towers assault incident.

The defence insisted that Tafirenyika was not assaulted as there were a lot of people present during that night.

He insisted that had she was assaulted Chideme could have been recorded on a video or stopped by the security guards.

Mutombeni also told the court that Tafirenyika refused to be medically examined because she knew that her lies would be exposed.

The case continues.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X