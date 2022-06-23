Tanzania: Yanga Plan Stylish Parade of Silverware

YOUNG Africans said they have hired a special open top bus from outside the country which the club will use to parade their 28th Premier League trophy and the Community Shield around the city on Sunday.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the club's Spokesperson Haji Manara who said the celebration style will be unique.

"We want to teach people how the best to celebrate the championship. The special bus is expected to arrive tomorrow (today) for the intended," he said.

Adding, Manara said the incoming bus is similar to the one used by Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City when displaying their trophies to fans insisting that it will be the first time for the country to have such an experience.

"We want to value our league by making sure that we attract more sponsors to come aboard. On Sunday morning, the bus will be at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) to welcome the team from Mbeya.

"We have arranged that there will be horses which will accompany the bus in the procession of parading the title and there will be a special route where the parade will pass all the way to the club's headquarters at Jangwani street, Kariakoo.

"While there, prayers will be held to thank God for helping us to achieve our target and thereafter, celebrations will continue and we expect to have many Yanga fans on the day.

"We will then present the trophy to the outgoing chairman of the club Mshindo Msolla who is happy to leave the club after navigating it to win these silverwares," he said.

Again, he disclosed that in the afternoon of the same day, the parade will begin passing through various places around the city to activate mood of the city's residents hence putting it on a standstill.

He further revealed that after moving around the city, the next stop will be at Posta where a music show by various renowned artistes will be held to spice up the title celebration activities.

After that, he said title procession will head to Kidimbwi Beach for the after party event where Yanga fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the trophy they missed for the past four seasons.

"Thereafter, we will resume preparations for our last two matches of the campaign versus Mtibwa Sugar to be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city on June 29th and the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) finals against Coastal Union at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on July 2nd," he said.