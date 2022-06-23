Tanzania: Constitution Reform - CCM Sets Ball Rolling

THE ruling CCM party's National Executive Committee (NEC) has directed the gov- ernment to revise the process of writing a new constitution since the country needs reforms that would meet the current needs.

NEC said it is the ideal time for a new constitution and tasked the government to come up with the best practice to revise the constitutional reform process for the vested national interest and development.

Briefing the media after the meeting held in Dodoma on Wednesday, CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Shaka Hamdu Shaka said the party's top organ also commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan championing the political reconciliation and for the initia- tive to put at the forefront the national interest.

The NEC described Ms Samia as a mature diplomat and outstanding politician for her reconciliation initiatives.

"President Samia's determination has proven to the country and the world that she is politically and diplomatically well versed especially for her guts to choose the political reconciliation path with opposition parties to unify the nation," he said.

Shaka said President Samia's determination, boldness and vision to open up reconciliation doors has won hearts of the committee, saying the move will bring up political harmony for the betterment of the nation's unity.

NEC also commended the political parties for agreeing to sit on the reconciliation table with the president.

Mr Shaka further said that NEC has tasked the government to fasttrack implementation of the decision made in the meetings between CCM and leaders of the opposition parties.

He said the ruling party has met twice with the opposition CHADEMA party in a bid to ensure they strengthen democracy without shaking the country's peace, unity and solidarity.

The NEC also called for swift hearing and ruling of the political cases pending in various courts in order to bolster reconciliation and political stability.

The ruling party also vowed to maintain a fair playing field for all political parties, as a way of promoting reconciliation and cementing national unity.

NEC also paid special tribute to Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, for fostering a peace and economic development agenda and for improving the welfare of citizens in the isles.

In another development, Mr Shaka said NEC has appointed to the committee ex-Cabinet Minister Mr Stephen Wassira and Theresia Mtewele to fill in the post left by Mr Makongoro Nyerere and Munde Tambwe.

Mr Shaka also said that the party will start issuing nomination forms for the intra-party election at district, region and national level from July 2nd to 10th this year.

He welcomed prospective aspirants to turn up in numbers to pick nomination forms to vie for various posts.

Giving a nutshell of the election at the lower level, Mr Shaka said for the first time in history, the party has witnessed a huge turn up of members who vied for the number of posts in the election that he described as being fair and free for all. Mr Shaka also said that the CCM Central Committee which met on Tuesday appointed Steward Mkinda, Apaikunda Naburi and Zuberi Kidumo to vie for Moshi Mayor post, while Erasto Peter will vie for a Njombe Township Council Chairman post and Mohamed Bayo will battle for Ngorongoro District Council Chairmanship post.