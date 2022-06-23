Tanzania: Premier in Ngorongoro As Hundreds Maasai Move to Msomera

23 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is in Ngorongoro to witness the second batch of Maasai pastoralists who have agreed to voluntarily relocate to Msomera village in the eastern Handeni district of Tanga, some 600 kilometers away from their original habitat.

At least 117 people from 27 households will be moving to Msomera on Thursday to start a fresh life, majority of which claiming "it's a new promising land" of bread and butter.

In Ngorongoro, the premier is also scheduled to inspect the status of beacons for the demarcation of the 1,500 square kilometer conservation area in Loliondo.

Majaliwa has hailed villagers in Ngorongoro for their decision to voluntarily move to Msomera village, assuring that the government has their interest at heart.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X