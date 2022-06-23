Tanzania Hosts 1st International Conference On Blue Economy

21 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Minister for Works and Transportation, Prof Makame Mbarawa is expected to open the first blue economy international conference in Dar es Salaam today

This was unveiled on Monday in Dar es Salam by Acting Principle of the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DIM), Tumaini Gurumo when he was speaking to reporters concerning the two-day conference.

She said the conference will be also attended by Zanzibar Minister for Blue Economy who will be among the spokesperson in the conference about different opportunities that are available in blue economy.

"The conference will be attended by different international dignitaries, ambassadors. This is the first blue economy conference in our country so we urge all people who were invited to attend because there would be many positive things during the conference," said Dr Tumaini.

She said the aim of the two days conference is to reveal opportunities that are available in blue economy in our ocean so that they can BE effectively useD by Tanzanians in development activities.

Dr Gurumo said the current development plan for the year 2021-2025 stated clear that blue economy is priority in the country's economic activities.

Meanwhile, Dr Gurumo also urged Tanzanians to encourage their relatives to study seafarer profession because it has vast job opportunities all around the world compared to other professions.

She said seafarer is a noble profession like many other professions where by a student study theories and practical work and eventually graduate in different levels.

Dr Gurumo said the trainings offered by DMI have international accreditation so their students can work anywhere around the world because of the fact that their certificates are recognized.

"The seafarers demand in huge around the world, many countries have ships but they don't have seafarers. Example Ukraine is among the countries that have huge amount of seafarers but the current situation in their country has made them to stay home so you can see that it is another opportunity for Tanzanian seafarers to take chance," she said.

She urged parents and guardians in the country to encourage their relatives to study seafarer profession because it is the rare profession which has vast employment opportunities.

Dr Tumaini said the conference will be officially closed on Wednesday by the Minister for Education and Vocational Studies, Prof Adolph Mkenda.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X