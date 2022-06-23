Tanzania: Immigration Chief Declares a 10-Day Operation in Loliondo

The Commissioner General of Immigration (CGI) Anna Makakala, has launched a 10-day operation targeting illegal immigrants in the Loliondo Game Controlled Area (LGCA) as part of fresh directives issued by the government earlier last week.

Briefing reporters on Wednesday Dr Makakala said her department had deployed a sufficient number of officers on the ground, to identify and weed out the aliens.

"Following the minister's directive, I'm hereby announcing a 10-day swift operation of identifying foreigners who do not have proper documents to justify their stay in Loliondo," she announced.

Last week, Minister of Home Affairs Engineer Hamad Masauni instructed the Immigration Department to intensify border patrols with the aim to control the influx of illegal immigrants.

The Minister challenged immigration officers at all exit and entry points, to be extra vigilant in curbing such illegal entries into the country.

"The immigration department should come up with effective strategies to control such an increasing trend which is likely to jeopardize our peace and security," said the Minister shortly before inspecting the ongoing exercise of demarcating the 1,500 square kilometers of the Game Controlled Area.