Kenya: No, Kenya's Ramogi TV Didn't Post Opinion Poll On Homa Bay Governorship Race - Screenshot Fabricated

A screenshot of what seems to be a Facebook post by the Luo language Kenyan channel Ramogi TV, giving the results of an opinion poll on the race for governor of Homa Bay county, is itself circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp.

"Duoko mar Ombulu mar Paro e kom Gavana ma Homabay: Gladys Wanga 45% Evans Kidero 37% Pokoyiro 18%," it reads in Luo.

This translates as: "Opinion poll result for Homa Bay governor race: Gladys Wanga 45%, Evans Kidero 37%, undecided 18%."

Homa Bay is in western Kenya, on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Kenya is set to hold general elections in August 2022. Gladys Wanga and Evans Kidero are running for the Homa Bay governor's seat. Wanga currently represents the county in the national assembly. Kidero is a former governor of Nairobi county.

But did Ramogi TV really post these poll results on Facebook? We checked.

'FAKE!'

On 15 April, the TV channel posted the screenshot on its official Facebook account, stamped "FAKE" and with a one-word comment: "FAKE!"